2021 Mazda CX-5

67,044 KM

Details

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Lauria Volkswagen

905-885-6421

GS AWD w/Premium Pkg

Location

Lauria Volkswagen

55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6

905-885-6421

67,044 KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352402
  • Stock #: M1110178
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM7M1110178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # M1110178
  • Mileage 67,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped including heated seats, power sunroof, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay / Android auto, dual climate control, rear air & heat, blindspot monitor alloy wheels and so much more!

Clean Carfax report. Former daily rental. Offered fully safety-certified, and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped!

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Lauria Volkswagen's Everyday Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer our customers an easy, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!

Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region from Oshawa to Peterborough to Belleville.

Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our brand new, state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

