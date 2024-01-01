$18,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
LX,AWD,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT / CLEAN CARFAX / AWD / 7 inch Touch Screen with Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera and more !
National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call :
The notable features of this 2017 HONDA CR-V LX AWD:
AWD (ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE)
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Backup Camera
Aux input
Lane assist
Front Collision Warning
Alloy Rims
Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price
Extra Assurance - The price of the car also includes a 3 year / 36000 km Warranty on the Engine & Transmission ($600 per claim included)
Listed price does not include HST & licensing fees
Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street.
If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !
Vehicle Features
