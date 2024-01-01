Menu
<p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;> NO ACCIDENT / CLEAN CARFAX / AWD / 7 inch Touch Screen with Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera and more !</span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit <a style=color: #196ad4; outline: none !important; href=http://natauto.ca/ target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer>natauto.ca</a> or call :</span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>The notable features of this 2017 HONDA CR-V LX AWD: </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>AWD (ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE)</span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Apple CarPlay </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Bluetooth </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Heated Seats</span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Backup Camera </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Aux input </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Lane assist </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Front Collision Warning </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Alloy Rims </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Extra Assurance - The price of the car also includes a 3 year / 36000 km Warranty on the Engine & Transmission ($600 per claim included)</span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Listed price does not include HST & licensing fees </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. </span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv0990822537p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv0990822537s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !</span></p><p class=yiv0990822537p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p><span style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody; font-size: 17px; outline: none !important;>6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 </span></p><div style=outline: none !important;> </div>

2017 Honda CR-V

189,000 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

LX,AWD,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

2017 Honda CR-V

LX,AWD,ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H24HH110328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 NO ACCIDENT / CLEAN CARFAX / AWD / 7 inch Touch Screen with Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera and more !

 

National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call :

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 

 

The notable features of this 2017 HONDA CR-V LX AWD: 

 

AWD (ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE)

Apple CarPlay 

Bluetooth 

Heated Seats

Backup Camera 

Aux input 

Lane assist 

Front Collision Warning 

Alloy Rims 

 

Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price 

 

Extra Assurance - The price of the car also includes a 3 year / 36000 km Warranty on the Engine & Transmission ($600 per claim included)

 

Listed price does not include HST & licensing fees 

 

Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. 

 

If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

NO ACCIDENT,APPLE CARPLAY

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Honda CR-V