2017 Mazda MAZDA3

<p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;> NO ACCIDENT / CLEAN CARFAX / 7 inch Touch Screen with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and more !</span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit <a style=color: #196ad4; outline: none !important; href=http://natauto.ca/ target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer>natauto.ca</a> or call :</span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>The notable features of this 2017 MAZDA 3 GX: </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Backup Camera </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Aux input </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Cruise control </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>No accidents </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Clean title </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Extra Assurance - The price of the car also includes a 3 year / 36000 km Warranty on the Engine & Transmission ($600 per claim included)</span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Listed price does not include HST & licensing fees </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. </span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !</span></p><p class=yiv3352509092p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; min-height: 22px; outline: none !important;> </p><p class=yiv3352509092p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; outline: none !important;><span class=yiv3352509092s1 style=outline: none !important; font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0</span></p>

139,990 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
GX,AUTOMATIC,NO ACCIDENT,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY+WARRANTY

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBN1U7XHM135936

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,990 KM

 NO ACCIDENT / CLEAN CARFAX / 7 inch Touch Screen with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and more !

 

National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call :

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0 

 

The notable features of this 2017 MAZDA 3 GX: 

 

Backup Camera 

Bluetooth

Aux input 

Cruise control 

No accidents 

Clean title 

 

Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price 

 

Extra Assurance - The price of the car also includes a 3 year / 36000 km Warranty on the Engine & Transmission ($600 per claim included)

 

Listed price does not include HST & licensing fees 

 

Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. 

 

If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !

 

6 4 7 - 9 2 7 - 7 4 7 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

