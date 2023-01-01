Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,275 KM

Details Features

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

SXT

SXT

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

159,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9754249
  • Stock #: 3685
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8JR224901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

