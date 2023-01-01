Menu
2018 Ford Transit

168,727 KM

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

2018 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

168,727KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215789
  • Stock #: 3715
  • VIN: 1FTYE1ZG6JKA18146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3715
  • Mileage 168,727 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Cruise control, USB/AUX connectivity, Roofrack, shelving, divider, power windows and locks and power mirror, Fleet vehicle well maintained, looks and drives great 130" wheel base GVWR 8600, no windows for cargo area to keep your tools safe, Eco-boost  3.5 litre engine ready for work, priced to sell at $32950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing are extra ,  Warranty is available also Financing  for all kinds of credit. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

