$69,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
2020 Ford F-250
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9592882
- Stock #: PU-3158
- VIN: 1FT7W2B6XLED55050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # PU-3158
- Mileage 59,302 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, CREW CAB, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, BOX LINER, BACK UP CAMERA, AM/FM/ STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, NEWLY ADDED 8 FT WESTERN PRO PLOW. FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 59,302 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.