2020 Ford F-250

59,302 KM

Details Description

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

59,302KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9592882
  Stock #: PU-3158
  VIN: 1FT7W2B6XLED55050

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Stock # PU-3158
  Mileage 59,302 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, CREW CAB, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, BOX LINER, BACK UP CAMERA, AM/FM/ STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, NEWLY ADDED 8 FT WESTERN PRO PLOW. FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 59,302 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

