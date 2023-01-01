Menu
2010 Kia Soul

128,712 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

5DR WGN AUTO 4U

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,712KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467360
  • Stock #: 3317
  • VIN: KNDJT2A28A7170347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,712 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

