2010 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 7 1 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10467360

10467360 Stock #: 3317

3317 VIN: KNDJT2A28A7170347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,712 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.