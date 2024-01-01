Menu
2020 Dodge Challenger GT - In Black Pearl - Powerful and distinctive muscle car - Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine - Equipped with Rear Wheel Drive - Heated Front Seats - Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sun Roof - Uconnect Touchscreen infotainment system - Bluetooth Connectivity - Advanced Airbags - Stability Control - Ideal for performance, style, and practicality in a modern muscle car. - Many More Features! Come see us today!

2020 Dodge Challenger

77,284 KM

2020 Dodge Challenger

GT

2020 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZJG9LH121132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24-098A
  • Mileage 77,284 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Challenger GT
- In Black Pearl
- Powerful and distinctive muscle car
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine
- Equipped with Rear Wheel Drive
- Heated Front Seats
- Navigation
- Back Up Camera
- Sun Roof
- Uconnect Touchscreen infotainment system
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Advanced Airbags
- Stability Control
- Ideal for performance, style, and practicality in a modern muscle car.
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Dodge Challenger