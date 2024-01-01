$41,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited
Location
Progressive Auto Group
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-1239
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKBG7M8102820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 57,975 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Progressive Auto Group
Progressive Auto Sales
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
519-336-XXXX(click to show)
