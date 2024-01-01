Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

57,975 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Limited

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

  1. 11549673
  2. 11549673
  3. 11549673
  4. 11549673
  5. 11549673
  6. 11549673
  7. 11549673
  8. 11549673
  9. 11549673
  10. 11549673
  11. 11549673
  12. 11549673
  13. 11549673
  14. 11549673
  15. 11549673
  16. 11549673
  17. 11549673
  18. 11549673
  19. 11549673
  20. 11549673
  21. 11549673
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKBG7M8102820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Progressive Auto Group

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Sarnia, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra SR 44,240 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited for sale in Sarnia, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 57,975 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature for sale in Sarnia, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 Signature 15,268 KM $43,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Progressive Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

Call Dealer

519-336-XXXX

(click to show)

519-336-1239

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee