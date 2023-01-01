$26,945+ tax & licensing
$26,945
+ taxes & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
519-336-1239
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Location
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
99,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606362
- Stock #: MC006067
- VIN: 1VWBA7A34MC006067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,059 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price!
Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
