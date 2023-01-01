Menu
2021 Volkswagen Passat

99,059 KM

Details Description

$26,945

+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

99,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606362
  • Stock #: MC006067
  • VIN: 1VWBA7A34MC006067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,059 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value!

Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

