$3,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Toyota RAV4
2002 Toyota RAV4
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
234,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEHH20V726051221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$1000 extra for safety
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
2002 Toyota RAV4