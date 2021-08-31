Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac Vibe

118,055 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,055KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7868766
  • VIN: 5Y2SP67899Z402689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,055 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2013 Ford Focus SE
 187,617 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Vibe
 118,055 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima LX
 124,797 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory