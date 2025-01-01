$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 MINI Cooper
S Mayfair Edition
2010 MINI Cooper
S Mayfair Edition
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN WMWMF7C53ATX42065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Cars Factory
2017 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 134,800 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 356,520 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Paceman S JOHN COOPER WORKS 6MT No Accident! 139,198 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Cars Factory
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-886-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
The Cars Factory
416-886-2323
2010 MINI Cooper