Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi A4

223,760 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T/AWD/P.ROOF/P.SEAT/ALLOYS/CLEAN CAR FAX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A4

2.0T/AWD/P.ROOF/P.SEAT/ALLOYS/CLEAN CAR FAX

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1679494716
  2. 1679497988
  3. 1679497987
  4. 1679497987
  5. 1679497987
  6. 1679497986
  7. 1679497990
  8. 1679497988
  9. 1679497988
  10. 1679497985
  11. 1679497989
  12. 1679497990
  13. 1679497986
  14. 1679497987
  15. 1679497989
  16. 1679497986
  17. 1679497989
  18. 1679497988
  19. 1679497989
  20. 1679497986
  21. 1679497989
  22. 1679497989
  23. 1679497989
  24. 1679497989
  25. 1679497986
  26. 1679497987
  27. 1679497988
  28. 1679497986
  29. 1679497987
  30. 1679497987
  31. 1679497987
  32. 1679497985
  33. 1679497988
  34. 1679497986
  35. 1679497988
  36. 1679497986
  37. 1679497987
  38. 1679497988
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
223,760KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749602
  • Stock #: 22376++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL7CA050223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,760 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CAR FAX

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER , DEBIT OR E TRANSFER .  All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing AND GAS , Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS ( ENGINE AND TRANY ARE NOT PART OF SAFETY WARRANTY ) ,  Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals. PLEASE BE ADVISED ;DUE TO THE HI VOLUME WE EXPERIENCED ON TEST DRIVE , IN ORDER TO KEEP OUR PRICE LOW AND OUR VEHICLE IN A GOOD SHAPE , WE ONLY GIVE TEST DRIVE TO COSTUMER WHO IS READY TO FINALIZEDEALS ON THE SPOT . Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. COS ALL OF THESE OPTIONS ARE NOT PART OF SAFETY , Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.OUR BEST COSTUMER IS AN EDUCATED COSTUMER

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2010 Jeep Patriot no...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 199,132 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 120,173 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory