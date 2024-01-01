$11,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
172,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM1EC699501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2025
- Mileage 172,145 KM
Vehicle Description
175K, 3.5L V6 260 HP, 7-seater, AWD, AC, AT, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Very loaded SUV, Tinted windows, Cruise and Audio mounted on steering wheel, Flat read folding seats, Curtain and Side SRS Airbags, Intermittent wipers, Push-button start, Power steering/brakes/mirrors, Stability and Traction control and much much more ..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push-Button Start
5.58 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
SLIDING REAR SEAT
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
18.3 STEERING RATIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Email AJS Auto Sales
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
Call Dealer
416-500-XXXX(click to show)
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2014 Nissan Pathfinder