Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG.</p><p>When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.</p><p>Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $799</p>

2015 Audi A4

270,000 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi A4

Komfort plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A4

Komfort plus

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 10915688
  2. 10915688
  3. 10915688
  4. 10915688
  5. 10915688
  6. 10915688
  7. 10915688
  8. 10915688
  9. 10915688
  10. 10915688
  11. 10915688
  12. 10915688
  13. 10915688
  14. 10915688
  15. 10915688
  16. 10915688
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
270,000KM
Used
VIN WAUBFCFL1FN000625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG.

When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.

Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $799

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 214,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 186,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 214,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A4