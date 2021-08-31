2015 Ford Fiesta

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,990 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 3 4 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7868760

7868760 VIN: 3FADP4BE1FM131382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,344 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

