2015 Hyundai Sonata

137,891 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
11Motors

905-587-0911

GLS 2.4L

GLS 2.4L

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

137,891KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9567049
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF7FH013303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,891 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL 

IN TRANSIT 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

