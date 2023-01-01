$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GLS 2.4L
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,891KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9567049
- VIN: 5NPE24AF7FH013303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,891 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL
IN TRANSIT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 11Motors
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4