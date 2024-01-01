Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;>****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Safety Certification is available for $695. Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C </p><p style=text-align: center;>Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! </p><p style=text-align: center;>At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! </p>

2018 Hyundai Sonata

52,775 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Limited

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1707516902
  2. 1707516905
  3. 1707516884
  4. 1707516900
  5. 1707516907
  6. 1707516895
  7. 1707516888
  8. 1707516965
  9. 1707516961
  10. 1707516958
  11. 1707516943
  12. 1707516946
  13. 1707516963
  14. 1707516949
  15. 1707516956
  16. 1707516951
  17. 1707517019
  18. 1707517018
  19. 1707517016
  20. 1707517010
  21. 1707517012
  22. 1707517013
  23. 1707517021
  24. 1707517026
  25. 1707517084
  26. 1707517075
  27. 1707517073
  28. 1707517079
  29. 1707517082
  30. 1707517088
  31. 1707517086
  32. 1707517077
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF1JN690725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,775 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD for sale in North York, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD 81,536 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4DR SDN E 350 BLUETEC RWD for sale in North York, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4DR SDN E 350 BLUETEC RWD 131,350 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 145
2014 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT 135,983 KM $21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata