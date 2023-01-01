Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1688425597
  2. 1688425597
  3. 1688425598
  4. 1688425598
  5. 1688425598
  6. 1688425598
  7. 1688425598
  8. 1688425598
  9. 1688425597
  10. 1688425598
  11. 1688425633
  12. 1688425633
  13. 1688425632
  14. 1688425633
  15. 1688425633
  16. 1688425632
  17. 1688425632
  18. 1688425633
  19. 1688425632
  20. 1688425632
  21. 1688425633
  22. 1688425633
  23. 1688425632
  24. 1688425632
  25. 1688425633
  26. 1688425632
  27. 1688425633
  28. 1688425633
  29. 1688425633
  30. 1688425633
  31. 1688425648
  32. 1688425648
  33. 1688425648
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139574
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F76GH014767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2009 Audi A3 AWD/LEA...
 193,600 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPO...
 217,650 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GX/P...
 282,750 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory