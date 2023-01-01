Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

128,000 KM

Details Description

$12,950

Motor World

416-287-3241

Sedan Base

Sedan Base

Location

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9971837
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ2GM355064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Spd Manual Transmission.

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

