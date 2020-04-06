Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 BMW X1

28i AWD| NAV| ROOF| LEATHER| BMW ASSIST| HUD DISPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

28i AWD| NAV| ROOF| LEATHER| BMW ASSIST| HUD DISPLAY

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

  1. 4872597
  2. 4872597
  3. 4872597
  4. 4872597
  5. 4872597
  6. 4872597
  7. 4872597
  8. 4872597
  9. 4872597
  10. 4872597
  11. 4872597
  12. 4872597
  13. 4872597
  14. 4872597
  15. 4872597
  16. 4872597
  17. 4872597
  18. 4872597
  19. 4872597
  20. 4872597
  21. 4872597
  22. 4872597
  23. 4872597
  24. 4872597
  25. 4872597
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,109KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4872597
  • Stock #: A4149
  • VIN: WBXHT3C34J5F92627
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
5
18” wheels, heated leather seats, panoramic roof, navigation, HUD Display, BMW Assist, and BMW’s reliable and famous X DRIVE system.

Own this NO MONEY DOWN $99/week (only 4.99% APR for 84 months, O.A.C*). Comes with 

Perfect vehicle with a mix of luxury and performance. Drives like new, and perfect if you want to enjoy the drive.

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.


Some of the other features of this model are: 

2.0L Turbo (AWD) engine with 8-speed auto.

>BMW i-Drive system
>Front sensors and rear parking sensors with camera and assistance
>Daytime running lights
>Remote trunk release
>Choose between Sport, Comfort and Eco driving modes
>Dual zone Auto Temperature system
>Heated seats
>Engine auto on/off for better gas mileage
>Cruise control
>Bluetooth
>BMW Concierge for 24x7 support
>Power with memory seats
>Auto headlights
>18” Wheels
>Tire pressure monitoring system
>Under thigh support front seats
>HUD Display
>Auto headlights and wipers
>Hill decent control
 
*PREVIOUSLY DAILY RENTAL

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From East Court Ford Lincoln

2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 6,569 KM
$46,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 35,906 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 74,370 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

East Court Ford Lincoln

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-292-XXXX

(click to show)

416-292-1171

Send A Message