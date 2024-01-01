Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

204,660 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

204,660KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8AR0JGC77988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2013
  • Mileage 204,660 KM

Vehicle Description

204K, AWD, 3.7L 304HP V6, CLEAN CARFAX, 1-Owner, Certified, Backup Camera, Blindspot detection, Parking sensors, Heated mirrors, Power driver s seat, SYNC, AUX and USB ports, Adjustable pedal height, Great utility vehicle, Perfect for WINTER and traveling with the family and much much more ..

Lots of EXPLORERS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE
FROM! Please call and ask for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others
IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small
to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our
stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage
service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted
otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free
CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the
exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been
serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google
reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xM
jWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs
auto sales
scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j6
9i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-
8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian,
self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit
application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle
on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and
color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
3.65 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Clock
Rear Tow Hooks

Exterior

Steel Wheels
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Black window trim

Additional Features

sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Front power windows
3-point front seatbelts
Dual speed rear wiper
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Led Headlights
80 watts
Multi-function display
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Capless fuel filler system
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PARTIAL WHEEL COVERS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
VINYL REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
15.8 STEERING RATIO
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
FRONT PASSENGER KNEE AIRBAGS
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
0.75 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.25 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
REAR CAMERA SYSTEM WASHER
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

