$15,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L
Location
Motor Valley
2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 318448
- Mileage 132,550 KM
Vehicle Description
2018
Motor Valley is open by appointment. Call us at 416-886-2323 or email at valleygta@gmail.com to book an appointment. Our address is 2583 Eglinton Ave East. Scarborough Ontario Canada.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Motor Valley! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING: Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and initiate the journey to rebuild your credit today. Please be aware that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY: Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE: At Motor Valley, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
VISITING US: Please call or text before your visit, as some of our vehicles may be parked off-site. We're committed to providing a seamless experience, and we look forward to assisting you in finding your ideal pre-owned vehicle.
Discover the Motor Valley difference—where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
Vehicle Features
