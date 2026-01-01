Menu
Account
Sign In
Finance Price $27495 Cash Price $28995 Available Now at Octane Used Cars! 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4 Call us today to book your test drive! CERTIFICATION All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra. FINANCING Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee. WARRANTY This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage. PRICE At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

2018 Porsche Macan

88,150 KM

Details Description

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13993602

2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13993602
  2. 13993602
  3. 13993602
  4. 13993602
  5. 13993602
  6. 13993602
  7. 13993602
  8. 13993602
  9. 13993602
  10. 13993602
  11. 13993602
  12. 13993602
  13. 13993602
  14. 13993602
  15. 13993602
  16. 13993602
  17. 13993602
  18. 13993602
  19. 13993602
  20. 13993602
  21. 13993602
  22. 13993602
  23. 13993602
  24. 13993602
  25. 13993602
  26. 13993602
  27. 13993602
  28. 13993602
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
88,150KM
VIN WP1AB2A54JLB33007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $27495 Cash Price $28995

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Porsche Macan S AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Porsche Macan S AWD 88,150 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 154,500 KM $23,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 146,823 KM $32,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Porsche Macan