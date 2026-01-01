$32,895+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$32,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B501177
- Mileage 146,823 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Price $32895 Cash Price $34395 | Laramie | Crew Cab | 4WD | Powerful V8 engine | Premium leather interior | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated steering wheel | Panoramic sunroof | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Backup camera with sensors | Parking sensors | Blind spot monitoring | Rear cross traffic alert | Adaptive cruise control | Dual zone climate control | Keyless entry with push start | Remote starter | Power tailgate | Premium sound system | Power adjustable pedals | Tow package | Trailer brake control | Well maintained | Great for Canadian weather
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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877-777-6217