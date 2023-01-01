Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

118,888 KM

Details Description Features

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

118,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899438
  • Stock #: 005915
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5JC005915

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TOYOTA COROLLA LE
LANE KEEPING ASSIST - RADAR CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAR CARFAX - 2 SET OF TIRES COMES WITH WINTERS AND SUMMERS

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

