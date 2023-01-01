$22,499+ tax & licensing
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2018 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline+ Auto
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
65,279KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9592114
- VIN: 1VWAA7A30JC007319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,279 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!!
TRENDLINE!
WITH WINTER TIRES
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4