2018 Volkswagen Passat

65,279 KM

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+ Auto

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline+ Auto

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

65,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9592114
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A30JC007319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,279 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!!! 

TRENDLINE! 

WITH WINTER TIRES 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-XXXX

905-587-0911

