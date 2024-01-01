Menu
COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  program POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3 We'll Buy Your Car Event if You don't buy ours, All Trade are Welcome This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  program which gives you these added benefits.  Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.8%(24 MONTHS FINANCE) -160 point detailed inspection -Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty -24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years -30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy -Zero deductible -Benefits are transferable -Available warranty upgrades

2021 Mazda CX-30

54,407 KM

Details Description Features

$27,938

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$27,938

+ taxes & licensing

54,407KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMACL4MM267547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,407 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  program

POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3

We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome




This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED  program which gives you these added benefits. 

Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.8%(24 MONTHS FINANCE)

-160 point detailed inspection

-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty

-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years

-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy

-Zero deductible

-Benefits are transferable

-Available warranty upgrades

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

$27,938

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2021 Mazda CX-30