2021 Mazda CX-30
GS
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$27,938
+ taxes & licensing
54,407KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMACL4MM267547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,407 KM
Vehicle Description
COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program
POWER TRAIN WARRANTY BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE BALANCE OF 7 YEARS/140,000KMS
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,
Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
This vehicle COMES WITH MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED program which gives you these added benefits.
Here is why you should choose a Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, FINANCE FROM 4.8%(24 MONTHS FINANCE)
-160 point detailed inspection
-Balance of 7 year or 140 000km power train warranty
-24 hour roadside assistance UNLIMITED mileage 7 years
-30 day/3000 km no hassle exchange policy
-Zero deductible
-Benefits are transferable
-Available warranty upgrades
Scarboro Mazda aims to be your trusted dealer in Scarborough and the greater Toronto area. At Scarboro Mazda, we continually strive to do things differently to ensure a unique and enjoyable experience for our customers. At our dealership, we offer a customer experience that youll remember. When you visit Scarboro Mazda, you will be treated with respect and courtesy from the moment you step through our doors. Come and meet us today at Scarboro Mazda and let us take care of you. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
2021 Mazda CX-30