$27,895+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
2022 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
Location
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
877-777-6217
$27,895
+ taxes & licensing
8,117KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F20NH119669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 119669
- Mileage 8,117 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
2022 Honda Civic