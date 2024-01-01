Menu
2022 Honda Civic

8,117 KM

Details Features

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

2022 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

8,117KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F20NH119669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119669
  • Mileage 8,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2022 Honda Civic