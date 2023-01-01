Menu
New and Used Nissan Sentra for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-50 of 95
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start
$21,995
+ tax & lic
31,889KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2008 Nissan Sentra for sale in North York, ON

2008 Nissan Sentra

$4,950
+ tax & lic
259,082KM
Vision Fine Cars

North York, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0
$9,995
+ tax & lic
72,411KM
Parkdale Auto Centre

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV/PUSH START/ POWER SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA/ NO ACCIDENTS! for sale in North York, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV/PUSH START/ POWER SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA/ NO ACCIDENTS!
$16,995
+ tax & lic
102,389KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax! for sale in Clarington, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax!
$22,995
+ tax & lic
57,900KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax! for sale in Clarington, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Clean Carfax!
$22,495
+ tax & lic
54,213KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT S for sale in Fenwick, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S
$8,490
+ tax & lic
244,000KM
Japanese Sport Car

Fenwick, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 | FULLY SAFETY | BLUETOOTH for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 | FULLY SAFETY | BLUETOOTH
$7,495
+ tax & lic
156,811KM
Leggat Kia

Burlington, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Carplay Blindspot Remote Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Carplay Blindspot Remote Start
$23,995
+ tax & lic
50,383KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra Sunroof Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats Bluetooth for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

Sunroof Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats Bluetooth
$18,995
+ tax & lic
73,634KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$17,990
+ tax & lic
93,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV | ACC | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$22,850
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
+ tax & lic
87,683KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
94,430KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

S | 1.8L | LOW KMS | CAM | BT | TOUCHSCREEN & MORE
$24,995
+ tax & lic
49,957KM
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Milton, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Nav
$18,990
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

S CVT|ECOMODE|SPORTMODE|USB|AUX|POWEROPTIONS|+++
$15,987
+ tax & lic
78,665KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
240,620KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV / REVERSE CAM / HEATED SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS
$19,995
+ tax & lic
75,912KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT S for sale in Fenwick, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S
$8,990
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
Japanese Sport Car

Fenwick, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra S CAM PARK-SENS BLINDSPOT HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

S CAM PARK-SENS BLINDSPOT HTD-SEATS
$26,998
+ tax & lic
26,974KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT ADAP-CC HTD-SEATS REM-START for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT ADAP-CC HTD-SEATS REM-START
$20,998
+ tax & lic
159,355KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER for sale in North York, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV|PUSH START|REAR CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER
$12,995
+ tax & lic
164,605KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV | Sunroof | Remote Start | Htd Seats | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV | Sunroof | Remote Start | Htd Seats |
$20,495
+ tax & lic
101,361KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

New 2023 Nissan Sentra SR BM for sale in Orillia, ON

2023 Nissan Sentra

SR BM
$30,708
+ tax & lic
17KM
Experience Nissan

Orillia, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++ for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|HEATEDSEATS|ECO|++
$27,987
+ tax & lic
75,783KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV Auto, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, & More!
$19,998
+ tax & lic
69,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2022 Nissan Sentra SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2022 Nissan Sentra

SR Premium - 360 Camera, ProPilot Assist, Heated Seats+Steering, Leather, CarPlay + Android, & More!
$30,788
+ tax & lic
14,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV No Accident Sunroof Heated Seats Push Start
$20,995
+ tax & lic
43,946KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV CAM BLUETOOTH ROOF HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV CAM BLUETOOTH ROOF HTD-SEATS
$14,998
+ tax & lic
146,411KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

S/AUTO/NAVIGATION/CAMERA/SUNROOF/HTDSEAT/CERTIFIED
$10,999
+ tax & lic
153,453KM
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0/ PWR WINOWS AND LOCKS / AC / ALLOYS /4CYLINDER for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0/ PWR WINOWS AND LOCKS / AC / ALLOYS /4CYLINDER
$3,999
+ tax & lic
214,000KM
Executive Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
193,745KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CarPlay + Android, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV CarPlay + Android, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$27,988
+ tax & lic
6,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

S
$16,490
+ tax & lic
56,794KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CVT|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|ECOMODE|SIRIUSXM|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT|SUNROOF|BACKUPCAM|ECOMODE|SIRIUSXM|+++
$27,987
+ tax & lic
80,516KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More!
$26,788
+ tax & lic
36,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Htd Cloths | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Htd Cloths |
$21,995
+ tax & lic
46,661KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S for sale in North York, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

S
$11,490
+ tax & lic
119,741KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2011 Nissan Sentra S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2011 Nissan Sentra

S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
+ tax & lic
176,939KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SR Sedan - Sunroof, Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR Sedan - Sunroof, Heated Seats+Steering, Adaptive Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Alloy Wheels & More!
$27,998
+ tax & lic
28,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra S, Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, New Tires, New Brakes & More ! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

S, Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, New Tires, New Brakes & More !
$21,998
+ tax & lic
68,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS
$14,498
+ tax & lic
181,342KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S for sale in North York, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

S
$15,490
+ tax & lic
119,069KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Sentra EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 171K-ECO-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Nissan Sentra

EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 171K-ECO-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS
$10,990
+ tax & lic
171,429KM
Super Economy Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Forward Collision Warning, CarPlay+Android & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Forward Collision Warning, CarPlay+Android & Much More!
$22,998
+ tax & lic
20,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Radar Cruise, CarPlay+Android, Blindspot Monitor & More!
$26,998
+ tax & lic
13,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2007 Nissan Sentra S ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2007 Nissan Sentra

S ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$3,990
+ tax & lic
235,711KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV Sunroof/Camera/Bluetooth for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV Sunroof/Camera/Bluetooth
$22,998
+ tax & lic
83,471KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN CVT S for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S
$15,995
+ tax & lic
100,347KM
11Motors

Scarborough, ON