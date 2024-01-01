$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Toyota Highlander
4dr V6 4WD
2003 Toyota Highlander
4dr V6 4WD
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
349,704KM
VIN JTEHF21A830109892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan & Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 349,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
2003 Toyota Highlander