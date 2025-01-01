$15,990+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Sky
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and feel the wind in your hair with the sleek, sporty 2007 Saturn Sky.
• Powerful 4-cylinder engine
• 5-speed manual transmission for total control
• Convertible soft top for open-air thrills
• Leather interior for premium comfort
Embrace the thrill of the open road in this stylish, high-performance convertible. The Sky's responsive handling and rev-happy engine deliver an exhilarating driving experience, while the premium leather interior and convenient features keep you comfortable mile after mile. Whether cruising the coast or carving canyons, the 2007 Saturn Sky is the perfect companion for driving enthusiasts seeking an uncompromising blend of style and performance.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Gaston's Auto Sales
905-984-5094