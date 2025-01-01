Menu
Turn heads and feel the wind in your hair with the sleek, sporty 2007 Saturn Sky.

• Powerful 4-cylinder engine
• 5-speed manual transmission for total control
• Convertible soft top for open-air thrills
• Leather interior for premium comfort

Embrace the thrill of the open road in this stylish, high-performance convertible. The Skys responsive handling and rev-happy engine deliver an exhilarating driving experience, while the premium leather interior and convenient features keep you comfortable mile after mile. Whether cruising the coast or carving canyons, the 2007 Saturn Sky is the perfect companion for driving enthusiasts seeking an uncompromising blend of style and performance.

 

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

2007 Saturn Sky

76,000 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Sky

12268162

2007 Saturn Sky

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G8MB35B27Y110111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads and feel the wind in your hair with the sleek, sporty 2007 Saturn Sky.

• Powerful 4-cylinder engine
• 5-speed manual transmission for total control
• Convertible soft top for open-air thrills
• Leather interior for premium comfort

Embrace the thrill of the open road in this stylish, high-performance convertible. The Sky's responsive handling and rev-happy engine deliver an exhilarating driving experience, while the premium leather interior and convenient features keep you comfortable mile after mile. Whether cruising the coast or carving canyons, the 2007 Saturn Sky is the perfect companion for driving enthusiasts seeking an uncompromising blend of style and performance.

 

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2007 Saturn Sky