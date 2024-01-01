$14,998+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
157,391KM
Used
VIN 1GTR1UEA8CZ261762
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 11423
- Mileage 157,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo
This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab pickup has 157,391 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2012 GMC Sierra 1500