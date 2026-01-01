$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3061
- Mileage 201,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
*2017 GMC Sierra SLE Z71 4x4*
WOW! What a nice truck! Crew Cab 4x4!
*CLEAN CARFAX*
-5.3L V8 Engine-Apple Carplay/Android Auto-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Backup Camera-Weathertech Mats-Soft Fold Tonneau Cover
Just serviced! Transmission just replaced with used(95k) including upgraded cooling bypass, brand new brakes all around, tie rod ends, calipers, radiator, air filters, four-wheel alignment, synthetic oil change & complete detail.
$17,999 + HST/LicensingPrice Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available! Fill out an application on our website belowVisit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
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289-407-3002