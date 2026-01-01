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<html> <p><b>Marlin Motors Limited</b></p> <br> <p><b>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</b></p> <br> <p><b>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</b></p> <p>*2017 GMC Sierra SLE Z71 4x4*</p> <p>WOW! What a nice truck! Crew Cab 4x4!</p> <p>*CLEAN CARFAX*</p> <p>-5.3L V8 Engine-Apple Carplay/Android Auto-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Backup Camera-Weathertech Mats-Soft Fold Tonneau Cover</p> <p>Just serviced! Transmission just replaced with used(95k) including upgraded cooling bypass, brand new brakes all around, tie rod ends, calipers, radiator, air filters, four-wheel alignment, synthetic oil change & complete detail.</p> <p>$17,999 + HST/LicensingPrice Includes Safety & Carfax </p> <p>Financing & Warranties Available! Fill out an application on our website belowVisit our website - <a href=marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p> <p><b>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</b></p> </html>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

201,600 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

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14535120

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
201,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC1HG240655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3061
  • Mileage 201,600 KM

Vehicle Description


Marlin Motors Limited




OMVIC & UCDA Registered




135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON


*2017 GMC Sierra SLE Z71 4x4*


WOW! What a nice truck! Crew Cab 4x4!


*CLEAN CARFAX*


-5.3L V8 Engine-Apple Carplay/Android Auto-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Backup Camera-Weathertech Mats-Soft Fold Tonneau Cover


Just serviced! Transmission just replaced with used(95k) including upgraded cooling bypass, brand new brakes all around, tie rod ends, calipers, radiator, air filters, four-wheel alignment, synthetic oil change & complete detail.


$17,999 + HST/LicensingPrice Includes Safety & Carfax 


Financing & Warranties Available! Fill out an application on our website belowVisit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 


*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*


Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2017 GMC Sierra 1500