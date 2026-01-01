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<p>Coming soon!</p><p>Call for more details.</p><p>St. Catharines Auto Sales</p><p>108 Geneva Street in St. Catharines</p><p>(905)933-9615</p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

184,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

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14361739

2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-933-9615

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,500KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY4E0306215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon!

Call for more details.

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108 Geneva Street in St. Catharines

(905)933-9615

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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St. Catharines Auto Sales

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
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905-933-9615

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$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

St. Catharines Auto Sales

905-933-9615

2014 Mazda CX-5