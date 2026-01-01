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<p>Coming soon!</p><p>Call for more information.</p><p>St. Catharines Auto Sales</p><p>108 Geneva Street in St. Catharines</p><p>(905)933-9615</p>

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

144,100 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14361730

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Limited

Location

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-933-9615

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1N73JR115967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon!

Call for more information.

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108 Geneva Street in St. Catharines

(905)933-9615

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 144,100 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

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St. Catharines Auto Sales

St. Catharines Auto Sales

108a Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
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905-933-9615

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$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

St. Catharines Auto Sales

905-933-9615

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid