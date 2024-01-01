$13,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the power of the open road with the 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude. This remarkable 4X4 SUV boasts a dynamic 2.4L engine, new brakes and rotors, and a host of premium features that will elevate your driving experience.
- Conquer any terrain with the 4X4 capabilities
- Indulge in luxurious comforts like a sunroof, leather seats, and heated front seats
- Stay connected and entertained with satellite radio, Bluetooth, and CD stereo
- Turn heads with the sleek alloy rims, fog lights, and adjustable steering wheel
Whether you're embarking on a family adventure or tackling the great outdoors, the 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude is the ultimate companion. Its spacious interior, advanced safety features, and exceptional performance make it the perfect choice for those who demand more from their vehicle.
Experience the freedom and versatility of this remarkable SUV. The 2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude is the perfect blend of power, style, and comfort, ready to take you on the journey of a lifetime.
PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION!
