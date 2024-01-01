Menu
<p>Very well kept single cab pick-up. Rear wheel drive. Runs and drives excellent, well maintained and very clean. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Excellent for small landscape or other uses. Taxes and licence extra.</p>

2016 RAM 1500

173,740 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

173,740KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6AT3GG174356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 173,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well kept single cab pick-up. Rear wheel drive. Runs and drives excellent, well maintained and very clean. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Excellent for small landscape or other uses. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

