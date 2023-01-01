Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,371 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396881
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ4HG492063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition for the year. Realtree Outdoors Edition. Runs and drives excellent. 4" lift kit. Brand new brakes, new shocks, brand new all terrain tires. Comes with valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter change and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Z71 outdoors

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

