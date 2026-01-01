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<p style=text-align: center;><strong>Marlin Motors Limited</strong><br><strong>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</strong><br><strong>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>2019 Ford Edge SEL</p><p style=text-align: center;>Room for the whole family! Very clean, loaded with options!</p><p style=text-align: center;><br>-Leather Seats<br>-Push Button Start<br>-Remote Start<br>-Heated Steering Wheel<br>-Heated Seats<br>-Rear Park Assist<br>-Lane Departure/Cross Traffic Alert<br>-Panoramic Sunroof<br>-OEM All Weather Mats</p><p style=text-align: center;><br>Just serviced! Including new brakes all around, stabilizer links, ball joints, air filters, four wheel alignment, fresh oil change, & complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;>$11,999 + HST/Licensing<br>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available! <br>Fill out an application on our website below<br>Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</strong></p>

2019 Ford Edge

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14499193

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J90KBC07623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3095
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

2019 Ford Edge SEL

Room for the whole family! Very clean, loaded with options!


-Leather Seats
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Heated Seats
-Rear Park Assist
-Lane Departure/Cross Traffic Alert
-Panoramic Sunroof
-OEM All Weather Mats


Just serviced! Including new brakes all around, stabilizer links, ball joints, air filters, four wheel alignment, fresh oil change, & complete detail.

$11,999 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

Financing & Warranties Available! 
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2019 Ford Edge