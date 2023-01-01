$50,498+ tax & licensing
$50,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
100,729KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10128396
- Stock #: D8528
- VIN: 1FTEW1E40KFB85429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,729 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,729 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Platinum is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, satin chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E40KFB85429.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2