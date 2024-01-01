Menu
<p><strong>2020 Ford Ranger XLT</strong></p> <p>4D Crew Cab, EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD</p> <p><strong>Features:</strong></p> <ul> <li>3.73 Axle Ratio</li> <li>4-Wheel Disc Brakes</li> <li>6 Speakers</li> <li>ABS brakes</li> <li>Air Conditioning</li> <li>Alloy wheels</li> <li>AM/FM radio: SiriusXM</li> <li>AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</li> <li>Auto High-beam Headlights</li> <li>Automatic temperature control</li> <li>Block heater</li> <li>Brake assist</li> <li>Bumpers: body-colour</li> <li>Compass</li> <li>Delay-off headlights</li> <li>Driver door bin</li> <li>Dual front impact airbags</li> <li>Dual front side impact airbags</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li> <li>Emergency communication system: 911 Assist</li> <li>Exterior Parking Camera Rear</li> <li>Front anti-roll bar</li> <li>Front Bucket Seats</li> <li>Front dual zone A/C</li> <li>Front fog lights</li> <li>Front Premium Cloth Bucket Seats</li> <li>Front reading lights</li> <li>Front wheel independent suspension</li> <li>Fully automatic headlights</li> <li>Illuminated entry</li> <li>Low tire pressure warning</li> <li>Occupant sensing airbag</li> <li>Outside temperature display</li> <li>Overhead airbag</li> <li>Overhead console</li> <li>Panic alarm</li> <li>Passenger door bin</li> <li>Passenger vanity mirror</li> <li>Power door mirrors</li> <li>Power steering</li> <li>Power windows</li> <li>Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Speakers</li> <li>Rear reading lights</li> <li>Rear step bumper</li> <li>Rear window defroster</li> <li>Remote keyless entry</li> <li>Security system</li> <li>Speed control</li> <li>Speed-sensing steering</li> <li>Steering wheel mounted audio controls</li> <li>SYNC 3</li> <li>Telescoping steering wheel</li> <li>Tilt steering wheel</li> <li>Traction control</li> <li>Trip computer</li> <li>Variably intermittent wipers</li> <li>Voltmeter</li> <li>Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Aluminum</li> </ul> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls<br /> <br /> Don't Delay! With over 140 Sales Professionals Promoting this Pre-Owned Vehicle through 11 Dealerships Representing 11 Communities Across Ontario, this Great Value Won't Last Long!<br /> <br /> AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!</p> <p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2020 Ford Ranger

165,283 KM

$28,507.50

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger

XLT NAV | TECH PKG | BLACK APPEARANCE PKG

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT NAV | TECH PKG | BLACK APPEARANCE PKG

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,507.50

+ taxes & licensing

165,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH6LLA83324

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,283 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

$28,507.50

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2020 Ford Ranger