WOW!!BUILT FORD TOUGH!!CHECK OUT THIS FOR RANGER!!SPORT PKG!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!FOLD UP TONNEAU COVER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

2008 Ford Ranger

227,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT 4X4

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftzr45e48pa14771

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

WOW!!BUILT FORD TOUGH!!CHECK OUT THIS FOR RANGER!!SPORT PKG!!4 X 4!!UNBREAKABLE 4.0L V6!!AUTOMATIC!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!ALLOYS!!TOW PKG!!FOLD UP TONNEAU COVER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 8,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

2008 Ford Ranger