2020 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
66,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9483351
- Stock #: D7805
- VIN: 1VWUA7A38LC016964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,070 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Volkswagen Passat is for sale today.
This 2020 Volkswagen Passat has managed to become one of the most elegantly styled sedans within its class. With a timid design, luxuriously comfortable and roomy interior, and excellent ride quality, this sedan sets itself apart as a refined family car that does everything you need without overdone flash. Created to offer a pleasurable ride, this 2020 Passat exudes serenity, peace, and comfort above all.This sedan has 66,070 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Passat's trim level is Highline. This Passat Highline takes style and comfort to the next level with larger alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert and a blind spot monitor. You will also get heated front seats, Climatronic dual zone climate control and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment is everything you'd expect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, App-Connect smartphone integration and a 6 inch touchscreen to control it all. The interior is comfy and well appointed with a leather steering wheel, proximity key for push button start and a remote engine start for those cold winter days.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2