2020 Volkswagen Passat

66,070 KM

Details Description

$30,498

+ tax & licensing
$30,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

2020 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$30,498

+ taxes & licensing

66,070KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9483351
  Stock #: D7805
  VIN: 1VWUA7A38LC016964

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 66,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Proximity Key, Chrome Grille, Alloy Wheels, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Mitigation

This 2020 Volkswagen Passat is for sale today.

This 2020 Volkswagen Passat has managed to become one of the most elegantly styled sedans within its class. With a timid design, luxuriously comfortable and roomy interior, and excellent ride quality, this sedan sets itself apart as a refined family car that does everything you need without overdone flash. Created to offer a pleasurable ride, this 2020 Passat exudes serenity, peace, and comfort above all.This sedan has 66,070 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Passat's trim level is Highline. This Passat Highline takes style and comfort to the next level with larger alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert and a blind spot monitor. You will also get heated front seats, Climatronic dual zone climate control and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment is everything you'd expect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, App-Connect smartphone integration and a 6 inch touchscreen to control it all. The interior is comfy and well appointed with a leather steering wheel, proximity key for push button start and a remote engine start for those cold winter days.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

