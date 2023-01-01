$30,498+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$30,498
+ taxes & licensing
73,545KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3DAJ5MH324551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Proximity Key, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 73,545 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred AWD. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, parking distance assist, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, and aluminum wheels
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe