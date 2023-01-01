$25,998+ tax & licensing
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend IVT
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
75,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998033
- Stock #: D8365
- VIN: KMHRC8A30MU095580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,449 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.
This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 75,449 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Trend IVT. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
