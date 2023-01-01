Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

75,449 KM

Details Description

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

75,449KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9998033
  • Stock #: D8365
  • VIN: KMHRC8A30MU095580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

This 2021 Hyundai Venue is for sale today.

This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 75,449 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Venue's trim level is Trend IVT. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

