$21,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2021 Nissan Versa
2021 Nissan Versa
SV
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,498
+ taxes & licensing
115,360KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10394106
- Stock #: D8818
- VIN: 3N1CN8EV6ML813713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,360 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Nissan Versa is for sale today.
The 2021 Nissan Versa is built for the modern car buyer. Its small size and agile nature make it perfect for urban commute, and its long list of upgrades and features make it easy to suit to your needs. All this style and character on top of a fuel efficient motor make the Nissan Versa the perfect subcompact for the new car owner.This sedan has 115,360 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa's trim level is SV. This Nissan Versa has a chrome grille, fully automatic lights with fog lamps, 7 inch color touchscreen, remote keyless entry, emergency braking, and lane departure warning. This SV adds alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and blind spot warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2