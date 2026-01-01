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Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY | Low KM | Heated Seats | Cruise Control for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

70,043 KM

Details Features

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2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY | Low KM | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

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14109094

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY | Low KM | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

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Used
70,043KM
VIN JM1BL1L79C1613862

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,043 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
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519-633-2020

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519 Cars

519-633-2020

2012 Mazda MAZDA3