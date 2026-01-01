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2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY | Low KM | Heated Seats | Cruise Control
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY | Low KM | Heated Seats | Cruise Control
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
70,043KM
VIN JM1BL1L79C1613862
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,043 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
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519 Cars
519-633-2020
2012 Mazda MAZDA3