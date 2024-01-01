Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 GMC Terrain

69,047 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,047KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEV0ML375199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 103956AX
  • Mileage 69,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 91,522 KM $34,825 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Big Bend 52,286 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 107,090 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Terrain